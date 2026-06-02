Welinton Herrera headshot

Welinton Herrera Injury: Done for season with torn UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer announced Monday that Herrera (elbow) has been diagnosed with a torn UCL and will miss the remainder of the season, Jack Janes of MLB.com reports.

Colorado placed Herrera on the 15-day injured list Friday due to left elbow inflammation, but he was shifted to the 60-day IL just two days later after a follow-up MRI apparently revealed that the 22-year-old reliever was dealing with ligament damage. Schaeffer said that the Rockies don't currently have a timeline for Herrera to go under the knife, as the left-hander will presumably receive additional medical evaluations before deciding whether to get Tommy John surgery, an internal brace procedure or a hybrid of the two. Even if Herrera avoids a UCL reconstruction and instead has a UCL repair surgery, he's still likely to require close to a full year of rehab and recovery before returning to game action in the middle or second half of the 2027 season.

Welinton Herrera
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Welinton Herrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Welinton Herrera See More
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
35 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025