Welinton Herrera Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Rockies transferred Herrera (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Herrera landed on the 15-day IL on Saturday due to left elbow inflammation. The injury is severe enough for him to warrant a move to the 60-day injured list, meaning that the earliest he is eligible to be reinstated is in late July. The move also opened a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster, which the team filled after selecting TJ Shook's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque.