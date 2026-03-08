Welinton Herrera headshot

Welinton Herrera News: Fails to make roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Rockies optioned Herrera to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The 21-year-old lefty was added to Colorado's 40-man roster in November but was never a likely bet to make the Opening Day roster. Herrera spent most of last season with Double-A Hartford, where he had a 3.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB across 46.1 innings.

Welinton Herrera
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
