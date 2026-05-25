Welinton Herrera News: Recalled by Colorado
The Rockies recalled Herrera from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
The move corresponds with the Rockies placing southpaw Jose Quintana on the 15-day injured list due to a left elbow sprain. Herrera has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 5.16 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB across 22.2 innings. Herrera's first appearance out of the Rockies' bullpen will also be his official major-league debut.
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