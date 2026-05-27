Wen-Hui Pan News: Pitching out of bullpen at High-A
Double-A Reading reinstated Pan (elbow) from its 7-day injured list May 19 and assigned him to High-A Jersey Shore.
Pan has completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in November 2024. The right-hander could eventually move up to Reading, but he'll stick around for the time being at Jersey Shore, with whom he's struck out four over five scoreless frames in four appearances.
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