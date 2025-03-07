Wenceel Perez Injury: Battling back tightness

The Tigers announced Friday that Perez is dealing with lower-back tightness but is expected to participate in full baseball activities this weekend, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Perez hasn't seen the field since Sunday due to the injury, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after taking a few days to rest up. If healthy, the 25-year-old has a strong chance to begin the season with a regular role for the Tigers since Matt Vierling (shoulder) will begin the campaign on the injured list.