Wenceel Perez Injury: Not playing Monday after all

Perez (back) is not in the Tigers' lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Perez told reporters over the weekend that he would be back in action Monday, but he evidently didn't clear that with the coaching staff. Manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that while Perez is "doing great" as he recovers from a back injury, the outfielder "doesn't get to pick the day" he returns. Hinch added that Perez has "got to pass a few tests" before being re-inserted into the lineup, but it does appear as though the outfielder is trending in the right direction.