Wenceel Perez Injury: Out one month with back injury

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Monday that Perez is scheduled to receive an injection in his lower back this week and will be sidelined for at least a month, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

He joins Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling (shoulder) on the shelf, as the Tigers' outfield depth will really be tested early on in the season. Recently signed Manuel Margot is a new option for Detroit in center field and the club has also brought back Ryan Kreidler from minor-league camp.