Wenceel Perez Injury: Ruled out through Friday

Perez (back) isn't in the Tigers' lineup Thursday against the Yankees and also isn't listed on their travel roster for Friday's game versus the Pirates, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Perez hasn't played since March 2 due to lower-back tightness and it would appear his return to action is not imminent. If healthy, the 25-year-old should be in line to play a lot early in the season while Matt Vierling (shoulder) and perhaps Parker Meadows (arm) are out. However, it would seem his availability for Opening Day is in peril.