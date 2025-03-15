Wenceel Perez News: Back in action Saturday

Perez (back) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The 25-year-old has been dealing with lower-back tightness over the past week but will rejoin the starting nine Saturday after recently receiving a cortisone injection. Perez is expected to start in center or right field Opening Day for the Tigers since Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling (shoulder) will be unavailable to begin the season.