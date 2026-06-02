Wenceel Perez News: Continues power surge Tuesday
Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Rays.
That's now four home runs in eight games for Perez, which has pushed him up to six long balls for the season. The outfielder isn't providing much in terms of batting average, but he's worth a look right now while his power stroke is this locked in. Perez has also been seeing fairly consistent playing time lately, though the recent return of Kerry Carpenter from the injured list could cut into the former's role. Carpenter was out of the lineup Tuesday with Tampa Bay starting lefty Steven Matz.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wenceel Perez See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wenceel Perez See More