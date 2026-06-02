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Wenceel Perez News: Continues power surge Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Rays.

That's now four home runs in eight games for Perez, which has pushed him up to six long balls for the season. The outfielder isn't providing much in terms of batting average, but he's worth a look right now while his power stroke is this locked in. Perez has also been seeing fairly consistent playing time lately, though the recent return of Kerry Carpenter from the injured list could cut into the former's role. Carpenter was out of the lineup Tuesday with Tampa Bay starting lefty Steven Matz.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
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