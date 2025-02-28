Wenceel Perez News: Could benefit from Vierling absence

Perez is "probably the biggest beneficiary" of Matt Vierling (shoulder) slated to begin the season on the injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vierling -- who is out indefinitely with a strained right rotation cuff muscle -- was going to play multiple positions, but the lion's share of his playing time could have been in right field. That spot might now go to Perez, who could also see action in center field if Parker Meadows (biceps) needs to miss time. Perez slashed .242/.300/.383 with nine homers and nine steals across 112 regular-season games in 2024.