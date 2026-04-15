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Wenceel Perez News: Delivers key home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Perez went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

Perez entered the game as a defensive replacement after Zach McKinstry left following a collision, and the former didn't come to the plate until the eighth inning. He made the at-bat count, however, as the outfielder lifted his first home run of the year to break a 1-1 tie. It was a positive moment for Perez, though he still looks like a reserve option for the Tigers after getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo last week.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
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