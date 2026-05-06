Wenceel Perez News: Dropping out of lineup Wednesday

Perez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Perez will ride the pine for the final game of the Tigers' homestand after he started in each of the previous five contests and went 4-for-18 with a walk, three stolen bases, three RBI and a run. With Perez taking a seat, Detroit will make room in the starting nine at designated hitter for the newly recalled Jace Jung, while Riley Greene, Matt Vierling and Kerry Carpenter fill out the outfield from left to right.