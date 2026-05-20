Wenceel Perez News: Exiting starting lineup
Perez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Guardians.
Perez will begin the contest on the bench after starting each of the last four games. Zach McKinstry will draw the start in right field for the Tigers.
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