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Wenceel Perez News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 12:40pm

Perez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Guardians.

Perez will begin the contest on the bench after starting each of the last four games. Zach McKinstry will draw the start in right field for the Tigers.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
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