Wenceel Perez headshot

Wenceel Perez News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 7:16pm

Perez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

Perez entered the game as a defensive replacement with Javier Baez departing due to an ankle injury, and the former got Detroit on the board with his home run in the top of the ninth inning. The 26-year-old outfielder has gone deep twice in 15 games since getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo, but he's done very little else offensively. Perez is slashing just .116/.156/.412, which limits his fantasy appeal, though he could see more starts in the short term if Baez has to miss time.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
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