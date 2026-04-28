Wenceel Perez News: Goes deep in loss
Perez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.
Perez entered the game as a defensive replacement with Javier Baez departing due to an ankle injury, and the former got Detroit on the board with his home run in the top of the ninth inning. The 26-year-old outfielder has gone deep twice in 15 games since getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo, but he's done very little else offensively. Perez is slashing just .116/.156/.412, which limits his fantasy appeal, though he could see more starts in the short term if Baez has to miss time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wenceel Perez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge7 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 4 FAAB Results7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wenceel Perez See More