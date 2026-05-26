Wenceel Perez News: Goes deep in loss
Perez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Angels.
It's been a struggle overall for Perez, who is batting just .167 with a .492 OPS. However, with Javier Baez (ankle) and Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) currently on the 10-day injured list, and Parker Meadows (arm) on the 60-day injured list, the Tigers are a bit thin in the outfield. That's opened up more playing time for Perez, who showed last season that he's capable of decent offensive production in a starting role.
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