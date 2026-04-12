Wenceel Perez News: Hitting bench Sunday
Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
After starting in the past two games and going a combined 0-for-7 at the dish, Perez will hit the bench and give way in right field to Zach McKinstry. Given that McKinstry has mustered a lowly .537 OPS through 37 plate appearances on the season, Perez should still receive plenty of opportunities to stake a claim to a larger share of the playing time in right field.
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