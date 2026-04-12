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Wenceel Perez News: Hitting bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After starting in the past two games and going a combined 0-for-7 at the dish, Perez will hit the bench and give way in right field to Zach McKinstry. Given that McKinstry has mustered a lowly .537 OPS through 37 plate appearances on the season, Perez should still receive plenty of opportunities to stake a claim to a larger share of the playing time in right field.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
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