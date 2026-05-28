Wenceel Perez News: Homers again Thursday

Perez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Angels.

Perez is now up to four home runs this season, with two of those long balls coming in the last three days. The 26-year-old outfielder still has an ugly .175/.241/.302 slash line overall, though he's showing some signs of life with the recent uptick in power. Perez should continue to see fairly regular playing time in the near term as Detroit deals with a number of injuries in the outfield.