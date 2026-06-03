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Wenceel Perez News: Left out of starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Perez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Perez will head to the bench for the series finale, ending a streak of 12 consecutive starts for the 26-year-old. Though he slugged four home runs during that stretch of action, Perez batted just .178, which actually brought his season-long average up to .170. Despite Perez's struggles, he still looks as though he'll have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role in the Detroit outfield unless the Tigers elect to promote top prospect Max Clark from Triple-A Toledo.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
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