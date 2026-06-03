Wenceel Perez News: Left out of starting nine
Perez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Perez will head to the bench for the series finale, ending a streak of 12 consecutive starts for the 26-year-old. Though he slugged four home runs during that stretch of action, Perez batted just .178, which actually brought his season-long average up to .170. Despite Perez's struggles, he still looks as though he'll have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role in the Detroit outfield unless the Tigers elect to promote top prospect Max Clark from Triple-A Toledo.
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