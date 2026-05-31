Wenceel Perez News: Lifts off again in loss
Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the White Sox.
Perez only has five home runs this season, but three of them have come in his last five games. The power surge is nice, though the outfielder is batting just .235 during the stretch, and he's only batting .172 overall this year. Perez looks like he can occasionally be a nice source of homers, but his low batting average will make him a volatile fantasy asset prone to extended slumps.
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