Wenceel Perez News: May see larger role due to injuries

With Parker Meadows (biceps) and Matt Vierling (shoulder) both banged up in camp, Perez could see more playing time in center field to start the year, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Meadows is simply dealing with some inflammation, so he seemingly should be able to return to start the regular season, though the Tigers may be cautious with him. Vierling, meanwhile, is having his shoulder injury evaluated and more details should emerge in the next few days. Depending on the availability of either player, Perez stands to see more playing time in center field in the early going. The 25-year-old slashed .242/.300/.383 across 112 regular-season games last year during his MLB debut. Perez is also an option to see regular playing time in right field, especially when Meadows and Vierling are healthy and patrolling center.