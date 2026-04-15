Wenceel Perez News: Missing out on start vs. RHP
Perez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Perez has gone 0-for-10 with a walk in three starts. Perez will stay on the bench for a second straight game against a right-handed pitcher (Seth Lugo) and may be stuck in a short-side platoon role for Detroit until his bat begins to heat up.
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