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Wenceel Perez News: Odd man out for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 10:46am

The Tigers optioned Perez to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 26-year-old was the early favorite to begin the season as Detroit's primary right fielder, but he'll instead open the campaign in the minors after batting .158 (6-for-38) with no extra-base hits across 16 spring training games. Top prospect Kevin McGonigle is essentially the roster replacement for Perez, but it'll likely be Matt Vierling that benefits the most from the demotion. Perez had a .738 OPS in 383 plate appearances during the regular season last year and should still get a look with the Tigers at some point in 2026.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
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