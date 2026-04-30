Wenceel Perez News: Out of Detroit lineup
Perez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Atlanta.
Perez has been playing fairly regularly between right and center field since he was recalled, but he'll take seat Thursday. Matt Vierling will occupy center field for Detroit in the series finale.
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