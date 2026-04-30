Wenceel Perez headshot

Wenceel Perez News: Out of Detroit lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Perez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Atlanta.

Perez has been playing fairly regularly between right and center field since he was recalled, but he'll take seat Thursday. Matt Vierling will occupy center field for Detroit in the series finale.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wenceel Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wenceel Perez See More
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
9 days ago
Week 4 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 4 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago