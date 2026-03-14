Wenceel Perez News: Quiet spring so far

Across 11 Grapefruit League games, Perez has gone 4-for-24 with seven strikeouts.

Perez had a promising sophomore campaign in 2025, as he increased his production from 2024 across the board to finish with a career-best 13 home runs, 43 RBI and a .738 OPS across 100 regular-season contests. He's off to a sluggish start this spring but should still have the inside track to the starting role in right field. Utility man Matt Vierling could see more time in right if Perez's slump lasts into the regular season, and Kerry Carpenter is also an option there on days when he's not serving as the DH.