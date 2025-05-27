Wenceel Perez News: Reinstated, starting Tuesday

Perez (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list and is starting in center field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Giants, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 25-year-old has been on the shelf due to back inflammation for the first two months of the season, but he's ready for his season debut after going 4-for-18 with a .730 OPS during a six-game rehab assignment. Perez posted a .242/.300/.383 slash line in 112 games as a rookie last year and should see most of his playing time in center and right field. Matt Vierling (shoulder) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.