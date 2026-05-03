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Wenceel Perez News: Swipes two bases Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Perez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Perez has been playing well lately with a .308 batting average across his last 10 games, to go along with a home run, three stolen bases, four RBI and five runs scored. With both Javier Baez (ankle) and Parker Meadows (arm) currently on the injured list, Perez has seen an uptick of playing time in the outfield, and he's been responding well so far. The 26-year-old could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, at least until Detroit gets healthier.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
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