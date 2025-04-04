Weston Wilson Injury: Could start rehab stint next week
Wilson (oblique) faced live pitching Friday and could start a minor-league rehab assignment next week, MLB.com reports.
Wilson suffered a mild oblique strain on Feb. 21 and was facing a six-week timetable for a return, so he's progressing as expected thus far. The 30-year-old outfielder should be able to rejoin the major-league roster sometime in mid-April, and he'll offer Philadelphia's lefty-heavy lineup a right-handed bat off the bench. Wilson was effective in a part-time role a year ago, slashing .284/.347/.489 with three home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases over 98 plate appearances (41 appearances).
