Weston Wilson headshot

Weston Wilson Injury: Out six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 1:57pm

Wilson was diagnosed with a moderate oblique strain Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Wilson suffered the injury Friday while in the batting cages, and manager Rob Thomson said the 30-year-old utility man will need at least six weeks to recover. With Wilson out of the running for a spot on the Opening Day bench, Buddy Kennedy is among the players who now have a much greater chance to break camp with the Phillies.

Weston Wilson
Philadelphia Phillies
