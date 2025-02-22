Weston Wilson Injury: Out six weeks
Wilson was diagnosed with a moderate oblique strain Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Wilson suffered the injury Friday while in the batting cages, and manager Rob Thomson said the 30-year-old utility man will need at least six weeks to recover. With Wilson out of the running for a spot on the Opening Day bench, Buddy Kennedy is among the players who now have a much greater chance to break camp with the Phillies.
