Weston Wilson headshot

Weston Wilson Injury: Suffers oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Wilson suffered an oblique injury Friday while hitting in the batting cage, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

He will be examined further before the severity of the injury is determined. If healthy, Wilson has a good shot to win a spot on Phillies' Opening Day roster as a reserve. He's hit an impressive .288/.375/.490 over 120 plate appearances at the big-league level.

Weston Wilson
Philadelphia Phillies
