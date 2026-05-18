Weston Wilson News: Pops first homer Monday
Wilson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 16-6 loss to the Rays.
Wilson, who remains mostly stuck in short-side platoon role, belted his first homer of the season Monday. The utility player doesn't have a clear pathway to action at any position, especially now that Jackson Holliday (hand) is back with the Orioles. Wilson has at least been effective when called upon, batting .290 with two extra-base hits, three RBI, six walks and two stolen bases over 31 at-bats.
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