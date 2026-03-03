Wikelman Gonzalez headshot

Wikelman Gonzalez Injury: Day-to-day after departing game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 2:43pm

Gonzalez left Tuesday's spring training game versus the Padres due to tightness in his lower back.

Gonzalez took the mound in the top half of the seventh inning where he struck out his first batter, but then allowed a single and three consecutive walks. He departed the game after walking in a run on what would be his final batter. The White Sox labeled the righty as day-to-day after his exit.

Wikelman Gonzalez
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
