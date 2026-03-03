Wikelman Gonzalez Injury: Day-to-day after departing game
Gonzalez left Tuesday's spring training game versus the Padres due to tightness in his lower back.
Gonzalez took the mound in the top half of the seventh inning where he struck out his first batter, but then allowed a single and three consecutive walks. He departed the game after walking in a run on what would be his final batter. The White Sox labeled the righty as day-to-day after his exit.
