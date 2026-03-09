Wikelman Gonzalez Injury: Dismissed from big-league camp

The White Sox optioned Gonzalez (back) to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Gonzalez hasn't made any Cactus League appearances since last Tuesday due to a back issue, but he didn't make much of a case for winning a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen after yielding three earned runs on five hits and six walks in 3.1 innings through his first three spring outings. Assuming he's able to move past the back injury within the next couple of weeks, Gonzalez should open the season in a high-leverage role out of the Charlotte bullpen.