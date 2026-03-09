Wikelman Gonzalez Injury: Dismissed from big-league camp
The White Sox optioned Gonzalez (back) to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Gonzalez hasn't made any Cactus League appearances since last Tuesday due to a back issue, but he didn't make much of a case for winning a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen after yielding three earned runs on five hits and six walks in 3.1 innings through his first three spring outings. Assuming he's able to move past the back injury within the next couple of weeks, Gonzalez should open the season in a high-leverage role out of the Charlotte bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wikelman Gonzalez See More
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch316 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings UpdateJanuary 21, 2025
-
Winter Meetings Recap
MLB: Winter Meetings RecapDecember 13, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Updated Prospect Rankings MailbagMarch 29, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect RankingsFebruary 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wikelman Gonzalez See More