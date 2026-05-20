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Wikelman Gonzalez Injury: Shelved with lat strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Triple-A Charlotte placed Gonzalez on its 7-day injured list April 30 due to a lat strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while striking out 20 batters over 14 innings out of the Charlotte bullpen before landing on the shelf. The right-hander possesses a spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster, but he won't be an option for the big-league bullpen anytime soon while he continues to recover from the arm injury.

Wikelman Gonzalez
Chicago White Sox
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