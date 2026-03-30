Wikelman Gonzalez News: Off to strong start
Gonzalez (back) has struck out two across two scoreless innings in two appearances at Triple-A Charlotte to begin the 2026 season.
Gonzalez dealt with a back injury during spring training, but he's managed to return to health for the start of the 2026 campaign. He's yet to allow a baserunner through two appearances and should be in the running for a promotion at some point this year if he continues to deal in the minors.
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