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Wikelman Gonzalez News: Off to strong start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gonzalez (back) has struck out two across two scoreless innings in two appearances at Triple-A Charlotte to begin the 2026 season.

Gonzalez dealt with a back injury during spring training, but he's managed to return to health for the start of the 2026 campaign. He's yet to allow a baserunner through two appearances and should be in the running for a promotion at some point this year if he continues to deal in the minors.

Wikelman Gonzalez
Chicago White Sox
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