Wilber Dotel News: Back with Pittsburgh
The Pirates recalled Dotel from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, reports Alex Stumpf of MLB.com
Dotel has been summoned back to Pittsburgh after appearing in three games with the big-league club in late April. That was his first taste of the majors, during which the right-hander posted a 1.35 ERA over 6.2 innings. The 23-year-old has a 5.32 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 23.2 innings while primarily working out of the rotation at Triple-A Jacksonville, but he's expected to fill a relief role for Pittsburgh. The Pirates will send down Isaac Mattson as the corresponding move.
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