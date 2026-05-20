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Wilber Dotel News: Back with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 9:06am

The Pirates recalled Dotel from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, reports Alex Stumpf of MLB.com

Dotel has been summoned back to Pittsburgh after appearing in three games with the big-league club in late April. That was his first taste of the majors, during which the right-hander posted a 1.35 ERA over 6.2 innings. The 23-year-old has a 5.32 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 23.2 innings while primarily working out of the rotation at Triple-A Jacksonville, but he's expected to fill a relief role for Pittsburgh. The Pirates will send down Isaac Mattson as the corresponding move.

Wilber Dotel
Pittsburgh Pirates
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