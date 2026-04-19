Wilber Dotel News: Gets first call to big leagues

The Pirates recalled Dotel from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 23-year-old has surrendered 10 earned runs with a 13:7 K:BB to begin the season with Indianapolis, but he'll now get his first opportunity in the major leagues. Dotel was working out of the rotation at Triple-A but will shift to the bullpen to provide some depth for the Pirates after Saturday's 13-inning loss to the Rays.