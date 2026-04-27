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Wilber Dotel News: Impressive in long relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Dotel took a no-decision Monday against the Cardinals, throwing four clean innings of relief. He struck out three.

The absence of Braxton Garrett (personal) forced the Pirates into a bullpen game Monday, and Dotel filled in admirably as a bulk reliever. The right-hander flooded the zone for 32 strikes among his 44 pitches, picking up his first hold of the year in the process. Through 6.1 frames in 2026, Dotel sports a 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB.

Wilber Dotel
Pittsburgh Pirates
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