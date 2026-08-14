Wilber Dotel headshot

Wilber Dotel News: Rejoins big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Pirates recalled Dotel from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Dotel has made 14 appearances for the Pirates this season, collecting a 5.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 26.2 innings. He's taking the roster spot vacated by Yohan Ramirez (paternity) and could be sent back down in a few days when Ramirez returns.

Wilber Dotel
Pittsburgh Pirates
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