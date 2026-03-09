Wilber Dotel News: Reporting to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Dotel to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Dotel was one of eight players dismissed from big-league camp in the Pirates' latest round of roster cuts. The Pirates added the 23-year-old right-hander to the 40-man roster in the offseason after he turned in a 4.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 131:43 K:BB over 125.2 innings in 27 starts for Double-A Altoona in 2025.
