Wilber Dotel News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Dotel to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
The 23-year-old has bounced back and forth between Pittsburgh and Indy this season, and he owns a 1-4 record, 4.71 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB at the big-league level. The Pirates elevated Hunter Barco to replace Dotel on the active roster.
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