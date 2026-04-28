Wilber Dotel News: Sent to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Dotel to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.
Dotel threw 44 pitches in long relief Monday against the Cardinals, so the Pirates are bringing in a fresh arm in Hunter Barco as the corresponding move. Dotel has thrown 6.2 innings for Pittsburgh this season, turning in a 1.35 ERA and 4:3 K:BB. He'll likely be back with the big club at some point.
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