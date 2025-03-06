Wilkel Hernandez News: Moved to minor-league camp
Hernandez was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in four innings this spring, and he'll now head over to the minor-league side, which was expected. The righty spent 2024 with Double-A Erie and could head there again in 2025, though a promotion to Triple-A Toledo could also be in order. Either way, Hernandez is unlikely to make much of an impact with the Tigers this year.
