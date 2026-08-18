Will Banfield headshot

Will Banfield News: Called up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 9:29am

The Reds recalled Banfield from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The 26-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in mid-June and will now get his first look of 2026 at the major-league level. Banfield went 1-for-10 with six strikeouts in his first big-league action last season and has posted a .725 OPS with 11 homers in 79 contests at Louisville this year.

Will Banfield
Cincinnati Reds
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