Will Banfield News: Called up Tuesday
The Reds recalled Banfield from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
The 26-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in mid-June and will now get his first look of 2026 at the major-league level. Banfield went 1-for-10 with six strikeouts in his first big-league action last season and has posted a .725 OPS with 11 homers in 79 contests at Louisville this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Banfield See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Banfield See More