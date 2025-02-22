Will Benson News: Could open in minors
Benson was not part of Cincinnati's Opening Day roster projection compiled by C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.
Benson dropped off a cliff in 2024, posting a .187/.274/.376 line over 388 plate appearances, which puts an MLB job in jeopardy. There are still some moving parts before manager Terry Francona settles on a 26-man roster, so Benson to the minors is not a done deal. His eventual assignment hinges on the health of Spencer Steer (shoulder), and whether the manager has Gavin Lux stick mainly to infield duty.
