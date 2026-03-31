Will Benson headshot

Will Benson News: Delivers run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Benson started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Monday's 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Benson delivered the Reds second run in the fourth inning, his first extra-base hit and RBI of the season. He's started two games right field thus far, both against right-handers. Noelvi Marte has started against lefties.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
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