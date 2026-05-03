Will Benson News: Fighting for playing time

Benson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 17-7 loss to the Pirates.

Benson homered for the second time in three games, but his playing time has been threatened by JJ Bleday, who was called up from the minors last week. At the time when Bleday was added to the roster, Benson had just one RBI and slashed .176/.333/.265 over 20 games.