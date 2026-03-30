Will Benson News: Getting another start versus righty

Benson will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Pirates.

The left-handed-hitting Benson has started in right field both times the Reds have faced a right-hander, while the righty-swinging Noelvi Marte has held down the position against both lefties. Marte is not going to be a strict short-side platoon bat, but Benson looks to have the early leg up on him when it comes to playing time versus righties.