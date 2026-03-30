Will Benson headshot

Will Benson News: Getting another start versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Benson will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Pirates.

The left-handed-hitting Benson has started in right field both times the Reds have faced a right-hander, while the righty-swinging Noelvi Marte has held down the position against both lefties. Marte is not going to be a strict short-side platoon bat, but Benson looks to have the early leg up on him when it comes to playing time versus righties.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
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