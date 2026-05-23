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Will Benson News: Hitting bench in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Benson isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

After going just 1-for-20 over his last 11 games, Benson will pick out a seat on the bench to begin the opening half of Saturday's twin bill. While he rests, JJ Bleday, Dane Myers and Blake Dunn will form the Reds' outfield trio.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
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