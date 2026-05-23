Will Benson News: Hitting bench in Game 1
Benson isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
After going just 1-for-20 over his last 11 games, Benson will pick out a seat on the bench to begin the opening half of Saturday's twin bill. While he rests, JJ Bleday, Dane Myers and Blake Dunn will form the Reds' outfield trio.
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